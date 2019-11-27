Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are investigating a homicide in Parkville.
It happened in the 3500 block of Fieldcreek Way.
#BCoPD investigating homicide in 3500 blk of Fieldcreek Way in Parkville. Adult man w/apparent gunshot wound. Call 410-307-2020 w/info. ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 27, 2019
Police say the victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County police.
