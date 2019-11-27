  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson has done it again!

The Ravens quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week! It’s the fourth time this season he’s received the honor.

Calls for Jackson to be named the league MVP continue to grow as he led the Ravens to their 7th consecutive win during Monday Night Football and broke another NFL record in the process.

