



Monday night saw another virtuoso performance from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after tossing five touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams in a 45-6 rout on national television. While the “Lamar for MVP” hype train has been consistently picking up steam all season, it is now in top gear judging by the reactions of many national reporters and outlets.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Jackson has now been installed as the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award, checking in at 1-3 odds. That is a far cry from where he began the season.

Lamar Jackson is now the odds-on NFL MVP favorite (1-3) after opening the season with 75-1 odds. At 22 years old, he would be the youngest QB in NFL history to win MVP. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2019

As the performances for Jackson continue to stack up into a season that has already broken NFL records, people from across the country couldn’t help but to weigh. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless, long known for being skeptical of Jackson’s predecessor, Joe Flacco, had high praise for Jackson, tweeting: “I have never seen anything like Lamar Jackson. Ever.”

I have never seen anything like Lamar Jackson. Ever. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 26, 2019

Bayless’ co-host, Shannon Sharpe, said earlier today on the duo’s show Undisputed that Jackson is a “unique athlete” and “the MVP front runner right now,” agreeing with Vegas’ prognostication.

.@ShannonSharpe on Lamar Jackson's MNF performance: "Last night you got an opportunity to see up close and personal what this young man is about. This guy is a very unique athlete. He's the MVP front runner right now." pic.twitter.com/oUR7Ihk9XJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 26, 2019

Not to be outdone, Max Kellerman, of ESPN’s First Take, said that not only is Jackson the MVP, but he is the best quarterback in the NFL. His partner on the show, Stephen A. Smith, isn’t quite ready to go there just yet, saying that while Jackson is electrifying, he isn’t a good enough passer to be considered the best quarterback in the league. Smith pointed out that 14 of Jackson’s touchdowns have come against the Rams, Texans and Dolphins defenses who all rank 15th or lower in the league among defenses.

However, Smith’s colleague at ESPN, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, had a fantastic breakdown of just how good Jackson has been while doing the thing Smith says he isn’t good enough at yet: throwing from the pocket.

You thought Lamar Jackson could be “figured out?” Well, Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick, Romeo Crennel and now the latest victim, Wade Phillips, couldn’t do it. @danorlovsky7 with a fantastic breakdown of how Lamar can beat both zone and man coverages. pic.twitter.com/asrW5gLXYC — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 26, 2019

Ian Rapoport, insider for NFL Network was even more effusive in his praise saying that he has “no earthly idea” how defensive coordinators will find a way to stop the second-year QB after watching his Monday night performance.

I’m sure someone, at some point, will figure out a way to stop Lamar Jackson and the #Ravens. Defensive coordinators always do. But watching this flawless performance tonight, I have no earthly idea how it’ll happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2019

It isn’t just his play on the field that is impressing folks either. Warren Sharp, the owner of SharpFootballAnalysis.com, pointed to Jackson’s on-field post-game interview as an example of the 22-year-old’s maturity and leadership: “Show me a postgame interview with a 22-year-old after a game like this where he displays more composure, more thoughtfulness, more professionalism or more maturity. Servant leadership with no ego. You simply can’t say enough about Lamar Jackson.”

Show me a postgame interview with a 22 year old after a game like this where he displays more composure, more thoughtfulness, more professionalism or more maturity. Servant leadership with no ego. You simply can’t say enough about Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/F1LyaeqxEZ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 26, 2019

All in all, the Lamar Jackson Express is at full steam barreling down on a potential MVP award. But, to hear Jackson himself tell it, that isn’t the trophy that he is seeking the most.

The Ravens are back in action this week when they face the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.