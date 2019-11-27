



The controversy over vaping continues as Massachusetts and New York passed similar bills banning the sale of flavored vaping products- and Maryland could be next.

State officials said the count of vape-related illnesses is up to 53 and state leaders are calling it a public health crisis.

“Something needs to be done because its such an epidemic.” Baltimore resident Katie Douglas said.

Massachusetts became the first state to sign a bill that will permanently ban the sale of all flavored tobacco and vaping products.

New York City followed up with a similar ban and now doctor and State Sen. Clarence Lam of Howard County is calling on Maryland to be next.

“I think states need to lead the way because we’re not seeing the federal government take action.” Lam said.

Just last week, Sen. Lam filled an emergency bill that, if approved, will ban flavored vape products, which are popular among teens.

“It’s like candy, it’s horrible.” Douglas said to WUSA9.

“It’s more tobacco going into their lungs so I think they should ban it,” said Baltimore resident Darrell White.

Nationwide, the CDC says there are more than 2,200 vaping-related illnesses and at least 47 deaths.

The agency has linked Vitamin E Acetate to the illnesses- it’s often used as a thickener in e-fluids, especially on the black market and with THC.

But not everyone agrees a ban will work.

“It’s not difference, flavored is the same as regular vaping.” said Baltimore resident Terence Tietz.

Vape shop owner Eric Fritschler said he vapes to stop smoking cigarettes.

“To take away all these products from adults like myself, I vape blueberry raspberry, I’m a 50-year-old man, it’s saved my life.” Fritschler said.

Others said the crisis needs to end.

“Anything that would make them not be interested in vaping, I’m for it.” said Baltimore resident Duncan Douglas.

That bill for the state of Maryland will be considered during the upcoming legislative session, which begins January 8.