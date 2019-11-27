  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Weather, Wind Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory will be in effect throughout parts of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the Washington and Baltimore metropolitan areas, central Maryland and northern Virginia, the wind advisory began at 8 p.m. Wednesday night and will go until 1 p.m. Thursday.

It is in effect in Baltimore, Carroll County, Frederick County, parts of Howard and Montgomery counties, and around central Maryland.

West to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph are expected in the affected areas.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are also possible.

With an excess amount of travelers this time of year, drivers should be warned to be cautious on the road- particularly high profile vehicles.

 

Comments