BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory will be in effect throughout parts of the Thanksgiving holiday.
In the Washington and Baltimore metropolitan areas, central Maryland and northern Virginia, the wind advisory began at 8 p.m. Wednesday night and will go until 1 p.m. Thursday.
It is in effect in Baltimore, Carroll County, Frederick County, parts of Howard and Montgomery counties, and around central Maryland.
#BalWx Wind Advisory issued November 27 at 8:39PM EST until November 28 at 1:00PM EST by NWS for #Baltimore City https://t.co/t6Bve5h56u
— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) November 28, 2019
West to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph are expected in the affected areas.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are also possible.
With an excess amount of travelers this time of year, drivers should be warned to be cautious on the road- particularly high profile vehicles.
You must log in to post a comment.