HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a bicycle late Friday night.
Officers responded to the intersection of Queens Chapel Road and Hamilton Street for a crash involving a car and a bicyclist on November 22 at 11:45 pm.
Police identified the man as 47-year-old Luciano Crespo Rodriguez of Bladensburg.
He was rushed to a hospital with critical life-threatening injuries, where he died several days later.
Rodriguez was reported traveling southbound on Hamilton Street toward the intersection of Queens Chapel Road when his bicycle collided with the driver’s side of a car going through the intersection on Queens Chapel Road, police said.
Police believe Rodriguez did not stop at a red light at the intersection.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt and remained on the scene.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-731-4422.
