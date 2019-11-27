Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Parkville Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 3500 block of Fieldcreek Way around 9:42 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
#BCoPD investigating homicide in 3500 blk of Fieldcreek Way in Parkville. Adult man w/apparent gunshot wound. Call 410-307-2020 w/info. ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 27, 2019
Tavon Martice Marshall was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.
At this time, police don’t have a suspect or a motive, however, the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County police at 410-307-2020.
You must log in to post a comment.