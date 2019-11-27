  • WJZ 13On Air

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Parkville Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Fieldcreek Way around 9:42 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Tavon Martice Marshall was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.

At this time, police don’t have a suspect or a motive, however, the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County police at 410-307-2020.

 

