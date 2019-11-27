FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A townhouse caught fire earlier Wednesday night in Frederick, spreading to a second townhouse and displacing nine people officials said later in the evening.
Fire and rescue units were dispatched around 5:57 p.m. to a townhouse in the 500 block of Ellison Court in Frederick, where they found fire showing through the roof and rear of an end unit townhouse.
The flames quickly spread across the roofline to a connecting unit in the townhouse row, and it took around 75 firefighters and 90 minutes to bring it under control.
It took another 90 minutes to extinguish hotspots, they added.
One civilian’s hand was burned and they were taken to a local hospital.
The fire was ruled an accident, and damage is estimated to be around $150,000.
