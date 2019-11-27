Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy almost-Thanksgiving and let’s give thanks to Mother Nature for a dry but windy day, but without the ice and snow other parts of the country are seeing!
Our winds can cause issues tonight and tomorrow, as they may gust to over 40 mph at times. Sun and clouds will also be around through Friday, but no rain or snow will be around here.
By Saturday night, more clouds will move our way and some rain will break out, which in some locations well north and west, may be mixed with wet snow and sleet.
Warmer air and plain rain is likely on Sunday as highs should reach the mid to upper 40s by then.
Have a safe holiday, and go Ravens!
