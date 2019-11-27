



Hello Everyone!

Time to downshift and ease into the holiday season. We start today a bit wet, but real mild. 61° will be the high later on. But the headline is going to be the wind. Steady out of the NW 20 to 35 mph later on with gusts to 45 mph. And tomorrow much the same. But skies will be clearing and dry as we move through the day and then a clear outlook through Saturday afternoon.

LATEST: FULL WEATHER FORECAST

#mdwx Not only a travel forecast for the immediate area but no weather issues to get that holiday shopping party started. pic.twitter.com/3HIMVjVVlU — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 27, 2019

As we have discussed temps will be down by 10° tomorrow into the low 50’s. Then we settle into the below-normal mid to upper 40’s Friday and into next week.

I’m pretty chilled out already, in holiday mode if you will. If you think about it, the Thanksgiving kick-off is just a few hours away. Lots of folks go out tonight or entertain at home. Even with a very early wake up we have plans. My son arrived home from NYC last night for the festivities. He and his high school wrecking crew, now scattered to the wind, will follow in the footsteps of us adults and reunite tonight to swap takes of life, now as young adults in the workforce. (The circle of life continues if you will.)

Whatever, and wherever the day takes you have fun, and be safe. They say Christmas comes but once a year — the same is true for Thanksgiving. It is a wonderful time of the year!

MB!