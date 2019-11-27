BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving eve is one of the biggest travel days of the year and this year state officials are expecting a record-breaking number of travelers at BWI. Penn Station and on the roads.

Transportation officials said if you’re driving Wednesday, you should leave early in the morning or later at night.

Marylanders are on the move for this Thanksgiving holiday, as travel experts are expecting to see the highest number of travelers since 2005.

“We know Wednesday is going to be particularly horrific on the roadways, particularly in the evening with the commuters leaving work, as well as those beginning to hit the roads for travel,” said AAA official, Ragina Ali.

If you’re heading out of the city, expect major delays on the Bay Bridge due to work on a crucial deck rehab project that continues around the clock.

MDTA is urging drivers to go early or avoid it altogether.

“We are doing what we can, but I have to tell you, it’s still going to be unpleasant for those people that are going to have to use the Bay Bridge,” said Secretary of the MDTA, Pete Rahn.

It’s also one of the busiest times of the year at BWI Thurgood Marshal Airport.

Officials said travelers should be at the airport two hours ahead of scheduled departures.

The TSA expects to screen up to 40,000 passengers per day throughout the holiday season with security checkpoints opening at 3:45 a.m.

“We’re going to get you through that line as quick as possible because we know you want to see your family for the holidays, you want to catch that flight, we understand that we’re going to do that for you as well,” said Amtrak Spokesperson, Christina Leeds.

The airport expects 31.6 million passengers to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is a record high, with 1.5 Marylanders traveling.

If you’re picking up family or friends arriving at the airport you can park in the hourly garage for up to one hour for free.