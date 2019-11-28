



A mother is still searching for answers in the death of her son after a Baltimore County officer shot him on Interstate 83 Tuesday night.

Police say they are reviewing body camera footage from the shooting—but did not say whether it would be publicly released.

Mother of Man Killed By Officer On I-83 Questions Baltimore Co. Police, Says Son Was Unarmed

The volatile situation started around 9 Tuesday night. 48-year-old Eric Sopp—whose mother says suffered from mental health issues—threatened to kill himself with an ice pick. His mom says he left it at the house before driving off, despite her best efforts to keep him out of the car.

She eventually managed to call 911 and officers pulled over her son between the Mount Carmel and Belfast Road exits. Police say Sopp got out of his car but did not detail what lead an officer to open fire.

“He wanted his keys and I didn’t want to give them to him because I didn’t think he was in a good frame of mind,” Sopp’s mother said. She asked WJZ not to use her name.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Baltimore County since July when police killed an armed man at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale.

Read More: Duke’s Motel Shooting

Police also shot a man to death after he stabbed four people in Hunt Valley.

Officers Identified In Saturday’s Stabbing, Police-Involved Shooting In Hunt Valley; 911 Calls Released

In these types of cases, police complete internal investigations that are then turned over to the state’s attorney’s office for review.

Police have yet to identify the officers involved in the I-83 shooting.