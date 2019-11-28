



Bea Gaddy Family Center continues its annual tradition of providing hot holiday meals for those in need on Thanksgiving.

Bea Gaddy was an advocate for the homeless who started the annual dinner in 1981, using $250 of the money she won in the lottery to feed 49 of her neighbors on Thanksgiving.

Since then, her family and hundreds of volunteers have worked together to help feed thousands of people on Thanksgiving Day.

Some of them, like the Buffalo Soldier’s Motorcycle Club, showed up in the dozens.

The dinner was held at Patterson Park Recreation Center, located at 2601 E. Baltimore Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers arrived at 6 a.m. to prep meals.

They plan to serve thousands a hot meal, extra food, clothing or just company just how Bea Gaddy would have wanted it.

Bea Gaddy passed away 16 years ago, but her daughter, Cynthia Brooks, makes sure her mother’s legacy lives on.

The organization is still looking for volunteers to help tomorrow and donations are always welcomed.

For information on how to volunteer for the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner, click here.