Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire units was on the scene in White Marsh after a vehicle struck a pole earlier Thursday afternoon
#bcofd/MVC with Rescue// Ebenezer Rd & Pulaski Hwy// Units on scene with a vehicle into a pole. One person trapped// Please use caution in the area as our first responders work. D/T 1809^ MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 28, 2019
One person was trapped in the car, but has been rescued.
Rescue crews cleared the scene at around 6:30 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.