BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Plywood now covers a gaping hole in a City Mart store near Allendale Street and Edmondson Avenue after a group of thieves allegedly crashed through the wall and stole an ATM in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving.
Police are now investigating at least 12 similar thefts, all which have happened since November 1 at small stores.
In some of the cases, a group of suspects have used a stolen U-Haul pickup truck to carry away the ATM.
While at other times, they’ve arrived in a white van or in other vehicles and pried their way into businesses.
Police have not said if any of the thefts are related but this week they did say they are working on new ways to combat crime like increasing license plate reader technology across several police districts, which may be able to help identify some of the cars used in the thefts.
“We’ve identified 15 locations and connected them to our infrastructure so they can be fully operational.” police said.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call police.
