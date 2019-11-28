(WJZ) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that retailers like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods are selling some recalled products even after they were announced.
The stores sold 19 different recalled products between 2014 and 2019.
Consumers should stop using the products immediately.
For a full list of the products, click here.
Contact directly the recalling companies listed below in the “Recall Details” section of this press release for the remedy. T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods can be reached as follows:
T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.
Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.
HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.
