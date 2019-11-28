BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City violence continued into Thanksgiving day with 278 shootings and 312 homicides confirmed thus far.

Baltimore police say a woman was killed around 1:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, making this the 312th homicide of the year.

That’s nearly a 12 percent increase compared to last year’s 309 homicides.

Families returned home with groceries thanksgiving morning to find their southwest Baltimore block surrounded with crime scene tape mixing in with holiday decorations.

“This is actually a usual thing here with the shootings,” said Matthew Pauley.

Police say a man was shot multiple time in both legs just after 9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

The windy weather is strong enough to move the evidence left behind.

City police say the 42-year-old man, shot in both legs, will survive the shooting.

“It’s like every other day, there’s shootings going on here,” Pauley said.

He’s one of more than 700 victims in Baltimore to have suffered from a non-fatal shooting this year, which is more than a 16 percent increase compared to 2018.

“Sometimes, it gets to the point where my wife and I are scared to come out because of the shootings,” he said.

Homicides are up nearly 12 percent after a woman was found dead with trauma to the head on Fulton Street in West Baltimore.

“It’s very sad. Very sad,” said Pauley.

Mayor Young, last weekend, continued his repeated pleas for the community’s assistance in slowing down the violence.

“We just need people to step up. I mean, we need the community to help and stop being silent,” said Mayor of Baltimore, Jack Young.

The homicide victim on North Fulton is described as a 20-year-old woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call City police.