BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before they chowed down on their Thanksgiving feast, thousands of Baltimore area residents showed their support for the Y in Waverly by attending the annual turkey trot.

The 5K raises money for children and families living in poverty.

(Photo Credit: ymdturkeytrot.org)

Walkers and runners trotted around the course, circling Lake Montebello and ending back at the Y.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

