BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before they chowed down on their Thanksgiving feast, thousands of Baltimore area residents showed their support for the Y in Waverly by attending the annual turkey trot.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
The 5K raises money for children and families living in poverty.
Walkers and runners trotted around the course, circling Lake Montebello and ending back at the Y.
For more information about the 5K, click here.
