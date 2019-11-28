Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

I hope your day is going well. The holiday season has begun! Friends and families gather for dinner, drink, and lively conversation.

Speaking of which, a quick shout out to President Barak Obama for a classic Thanksgiving tweet, “Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table take a look at the science behind arguing better!”

In other words, throw in the towel and brace yourselves.

Let me, as a professional talker, suggest you start any mealtime discussion with the following, ‘Lamar for MVP?”

Sunny today, with a high of 53°. Enjoy!

MB!

Comments