Hi Everyone!
I hope your day is going well. The holiday season has begun! Friends and families gather for dinner, drink, and lively conversation.
Speaking of which, a quick shout out to President Barak Obama for a classic Thanksgiving tweet, “Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table take a look at the science behind arguing better!”
Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better. And it'll never hurt to try this: "Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity." https://t.co/AZC9kpqoqx
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2019
In other words, throw in the towel and brace yourselves.
Let me, as a professional talker, suggest you start any mealtime discussion with the following, ‘Lamar for MVP?”
Sunny today, with a high of 53°. Enjoy!
MB!
