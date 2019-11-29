Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that left one person injured.
Officers responded to the 7000 block of Fieldcrest Road at around 3:15 a.m. where they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his right hip.
The man was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Detectives learned the victim had been in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect, at the location, when that suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 23-year-old.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police were told.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
