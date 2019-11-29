TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have identified the officer involved in a deadly shooting on I-83 Tuesday night.
Police have identified the officer as Officer Page, a 21-year veteran of the department, assigned to the Cockeysville Precinct.
Page has had no prior police-involved shooting incidents, according to officials.
He has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review of the incident.
The incident started Tuesday night around 9 p.m.
48-year-old Eric Sopp—whose mother says suffered from mental health issues—threatened to kill himself with an ice pick. His mom says he left it at the house before driving off, despite her best efforts to keep him out of the car.
She eventually managed to call 911 and officers pulled over her son between the Mount Carmel and Belfast Road exits. Police say Sopp got out of his car but did not detail what lead an officer to open fire.
