BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested one of two suspects in a home invasion in the McCulloh Homes area.
An officer responded to the 1000 block of Tiffany Court on November 26 at around 1:56 a.m., where he was met by a bystander who told him that two armed suspects were inside the home robbing the residents.
The officer called for backup and when they arrived, shortly after, the suspects left the home through the front door.
After a short foot chase, the officers caught one of the suspects and took his handgun from him.
28-year-old Khalid Brinkley of the 500 block of Bourdin Street was arrested and taken to Central Booking.
He is being charged with armed robbery and various handgun violations.
Police said the second suspect still remains at large.
