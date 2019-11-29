BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Black Friday shopping is well underway, and at the Towson Town Center, many stores opened Thursday night.
The center’s Macy’s location opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and many other stores opened at 6 p.m. to accommodate early shoppers.
But Friday is still the busiest shopping day of the year.
More than 165 million Americans are expected to shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, with more than a third of shoppers planning to do most of their shopping Friday.
It’s a big change from last year, because Thanksgiving fell later this year- and you now have 26 shopping days until Christmas.
That’s six less days to shop!
As far as Friday’s store hours, the Towson Town Center will stay open until 9 p.m. Anne Arundel Mills closes at 9:30, and the White Marsh Mall, the Mall in Columbia and Annapolis Westfield are all open until 10 p.m.
