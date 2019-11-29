Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters are working to determine what caused a house fire in Glen Burnie Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 7500 block of E Howard Road for a reported fire in a second-floor bedroom of a two-story home on November 29 at 10:44 a.m.
Occupants of the home reported smoke coming from the second-floor windows.
Firefighters found the fire in a second-floor bedroom and extinguished it in less than five minutes, officials said.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
