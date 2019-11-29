  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, Edgewater, Local TV, Lothian, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, theft from auto

EDGEWATER, MD. (WJZ) — A Lothian man was arrested in Edgewater after he was allegedly caught stealing items from parked vehicles.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the area of Highland Drive in Edgewater for a report of someone tampering with parked vehicles.

They found the suspect who was found with flashlights, gloves, a large amount of change, several pairs of sunglasses and a wallet with the driver’s license belonging to someone else.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

31-year-old William Lee McCumber was arrested and charged with two counts of theft.

Comments