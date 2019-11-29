Comments
EDGEWATER, MD. (WJZ) — A Lothian man was arrested in Edgewater after he was allegedly caught stealing items from parked vehicles.
At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the area of Highland Drive in Edgewater for a report of someone tampering with parked vehicles.
They found the suspect who was found with flashlights, gloves, a large amount of change, several pairs of sunglasses and a wallet with the driver’s license belonging to someone else.
31-year-old William Lee McCumber was arrested and charged with two counts of theft.
You must log in to post a comment.