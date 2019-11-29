  • WJZ 13On Air

By Mike Hellgren
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning five-car collision that killed a woman and injured her three-year-old son.

Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Eastern Boulevard near White Marsh Boulevard when a Honda Element driving eastbound sideswiped another vehicle driving the same way, then veered across the grass median, striking the Toyota Corolla the woman and child were in head-on.

Police are investigating whether the driver who hit her head-on was drunk.

WJZ obtained images of the mangled wreckage of vehicles on Eastern Boulevard near White Marsh Boulevard near Martin State Airport.

The Honda struck two other vehicles before stopping, causing minor injuries to those occupants, police said.

Alexis Lashey Steele, 23, of Middle River, was taken to Shock Trauma where she later died.

Her three-year-old son, who was in the vehicle with her, was also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ji Soo has mutual friends and saw the tributes on Facebook.

 

“No words can bring her back,” Soo said. “It’s sad the little boy had to lose his mom. He’ll never see his mom ever again.”

 

Steele’s former classmates at Chesapeake High called her a “ray of sunshine with a wonderful heart” and asked people to keep her son in their prayers.

 

The crash happened just a five-minute drive from Steele’s home in Middle River.

 

Police are looking into whether the driver who hit her was drunk at the time. They have not named him or filed charges. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition at last check. Officer Jen Peach says police will subpoena his medical records as they investigate the case.

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

