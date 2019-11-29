WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning five-car collision that killed a woman and injured her three-year-old son.
Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Eastern Boulevard near White Marsh Boulevard when a Honda Element driving westbound sideswiped another vehicle driving the same way, then veered across the grass median, striking the Toyota Corolla the woman and child were in head-on.
The Honda struck two other vehicles before stopping, causing minor injuries to those occupants, police said.
Alexis Lashey Steele, 23, of Middle River, was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where she later died.
Her three-year-old son, who was in the vehicle with her, was also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Honda has life-threatening injuries and is still hospitalized, police said.
Officers from the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team are working to determine the factors involved in the crash, including determining if any drug or alcohol intoxication is involved in this fatal crash.
