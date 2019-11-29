  • WJZ 13On Air

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire official in Maryland says several injuries have been reported in an apartment fire.

Fire tore through an apartment building on Lost Knife Circle on Friday morning in Montgomery Village.

Montgomery County spokesman Pete Piringer said on Twitter that 10 patients were taken to a hospital, including two children.

Residents were evacuated from the building while firefighters put out the flames. Piringer says about 75 firefighters responded to the scene.

A dozen people are displaced from the fire.

Piringer says the fire burned a living room and kitchen. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

