BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police need your held identifying a disoriented man found standing in the middle of the street Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Greenmount Avenue where a man was standing in the middle of the street having a crisis on November 29 at 10 a.m.

An officer approached the man who appeared to be disoriented and would not speak, police said.

(Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department)

He was taken to an area hospital where he will be evaluated.

Anyone knowing the identity of this individual is asked to call 410 396-2433.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

