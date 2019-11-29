Comments
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police need your held identifying a disoriented man found standing in the middle of the street Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Greenmount Avenue where a man was standing in the middle of the street having a crisis on November 29 at 10 a.m.
An officer approached the man who appeared to be disoriented and would not speak, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital where he will be evaluated.
Anyone knowing the identity of this individual is asked to call 410 396-2433.
