Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Prince George's County Police, Sadie Sweat, Talkers

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County need your help in locating a missing 100-year-old woman.

Sadie Sweat was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fisher Road.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, red white and blue T-shirt, blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

Comments