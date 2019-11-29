Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County need your help in locating a missing 100-year-old woman.
Sadie Sweat was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fisher Road.
MISSING: 100 yo Sadie Sweat. Last seen 11/29 at approx 4:30 pm in the 5900 block of Fisher Rd. She is 5'5" & 174 lbs. Last seen wearing a gray sweater, red white & blue t shirt, blue sweatpants, and white tennis shoes. Please call 301-749-5064 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/piCrb3PuuE
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 30, 2019
She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, red white and blue T-shirt, blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.
