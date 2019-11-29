Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very normal and dry Black Friday that featured plenty of sun and seasonal temperatures, we have a chilly but dry night coming up.
Tomorrow will see clouds on the increase, which will keep temperatures in the 40’s. By very late Saturday night, some rain will develop, which can be mixed with a touch of sleet for a short time, well north of the city, and more likely in southern Pennsylvania and far western Maryland, where some freezing rain is possible.
Plain rain will greet Ravens fans in the morning and will continue into the afternoon as temps will hold in the mid 40’s. So a cooler weekend with a wet Sunday, but don’t let that slow you down from your Ravens roost! Bob Turk
