BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Black Friday is here and the holiday shopping season has been on a roll for many hours now. Part of which is being out, hanging with friends, getting lunch, in general messing around.
Just the normal day after Thanksgiving “stuff.” Speaking of which here’s a little shameless self-promotion for the Kennedy-Krieger “Festival of Trees.”
We’ve been a sponsor for a long time now, and what a good event it is. Ya couldn’t ask for a better day for it.
And even tomorrow the weather will be ok too, though clouding up through the day. If you’ve never been go, it is for a great cause and will put you in holiday mode!
And let’s be honest, in a world where cyber shopping is replacing traditional shopping, (and getting out into the holiday vibe), things like the “Festival of Trees” is a big deal.
Next up SundayFunday, and a Ravens game. Unfortunately, it looks to be wet at times Sunday, with more rain likely to begin the week. Will Sunday be a rainout? I do not believe so but the forecast deserves a closer look as we move through the next 24 hours.
