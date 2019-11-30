BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a woman was carjacked in broad daylight Friday.
Ring doorbell video captured the incident around 3 p.m. It happened on the 2100 Bank Street when a group of suspects approached a woman, picked her up off of the ground briefly and took her keys right out of her hand before driving away with her green Subaru SUV.
Police said the vehicle was found a short time later at the Mondawmin Parking Lot.
The crime, however, has shaken some residents in the area.
“I was terrified because you always hear about these kinds of things that happen close to you, but never this close,” a resident told WJZ. “And the fact that it was around 3 p.m., that’s terrifying. You can’t even walk in broad daylight without someone coming up behind you and picking you up and stealing your car.”
Police say there’s no word yet on whether or not they’ve arrested any suspects.
If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call police immediately.
