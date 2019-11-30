



Wondering where to find the best delis near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable delis in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Trinacria

PHOTO: APRIL C./YELP

Topping the list is Trinacria. Located at 406 N. Paca St. in Seton Hill, it is the highest-rated inexpensive deli in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Maggi R., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 30, wrote, “We wanted a different pasta noodle for a dinner party, so off we went to Trinacria’s. It has the most interesting shapes and sizes of pasta.”

2. Soup’s On

PHOTO: SHIPRA K./YELP

Next up is Midtown’s Soup’s On, situated at 11 W. Preston St. With 4.5 stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

If you’re curious for more, we found these details about Soup’s On.

“Gourmet soup, salad and frittatas,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. “Menu changes daily. All fresh, local and organic ingredients.”

3. Mastellone Deli & Wine Shop

PHOTO: BRITTANY S./YELP

Mastellone Deli & Wine Shop, located at 7212 Harford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive grocery store and deli 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews.

Yelper Mark M., who reviewed the shop on Oct. 28, wrote, “There’s a nice selection of Italian wines, imported pastas, sauces, cold cuts, baked goods, etc. But the star here is the sandwiches.”

Allie B. noted, “I would argue that Mastellone and DiPasquale’s (same ownership) make the best Italian subs in Baltimore! The tuna diavolo is my all-time favorite.”

4. Belvedere Bagels and Grill

PHOTO: CAREY S./YELP

Belvedere Bagels and Grill in Midtown is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1023 N. Charles St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Michael G., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 12, wrote, “Belvedere Bagels and Grill has great bagels.”

5. Cafe on the Square

PHOTO: JESSICA R./YELP

And then there’s Cafe on the Square, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews. Stop by 11 S. Paca St. he next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

Marlon T. noted, “Cafe On the Square, otherwise known as John’s, is your downtown friendly neighborhood lunchtime sandwich shop. It serves many types of sandwiches that will make your stomach full and happy.”