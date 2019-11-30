  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    9:00 PMThe Story of Santa Claus
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Navy Midshipmen, NCAA, NCAA Men's Basketball, Talkers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Carter Jr. matched his career-best with 26 points and Navy defeated Brown 76-56 on Saturday.

Cam Davis added 24 points for the Midshipmen (4-3). Carter, Greg Summers and Luke Loehr each had a team-high six rebounds.

Brandon Anderson had 19 points for the Bears (4-3). Zach Hunsaker added 14 points and Tamenang Choh had 11.

Navy plays Bryant on the road on Monday. Brown takes on Merrimack at home on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments