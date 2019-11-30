Comments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Carter Jr. matched his career-best with 26 points and Navy defeated Brown 76-56 on Saturday.
Cam Davis added 24 points for the Midshipmen (4-3). Carter, Greg Summers and Luke Loehr each had a team-high six rebounds.
Brandon Anderson had 19 points for the Bears (4-3). Zach Hunsaker added 14 points and Tamenang Choh had 11.
Navy plays Bryant on the road on Monday. Brown takes on Merrimack at home on Wednesday.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.