State Police Helicopter Hoists Injured Hiker From Ravine In Allegany County
An injured hiker was hoisted to safety by a Maryland State Police helicopter Friday afternoon in Allegany County.
1 Injured After Boat Fire At Long Beach Marina
One person is recovering after suffering minor burns during a boat fire in Baltimore County.
Featured Sports
Jackson, Akin Lift UMBC Over Drexel 85-60
K.J. Jackson had 19 points as Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Drexel 85-60 on Saturday.
Lakers Romp To 10th Straight Victory, 125-103 Over Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 10 straight games for the first time since December 2009, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol rode that fast start all the way to their most recent championship.
Wesson's Perfection Leads Ohio State Over Morgan State 90-57
Andre Wesson had a perfect day— at least on the basketball court.
Pridgett Leads Montana Past Coppin State 69-62
Sayeed Pridgett tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds as Montana topped Coppin State 69-62 on Friday night.
Latest Videos
Meg McNamara With A Glimpse of Your Weekend Forecast
Icy Conditions possible for Sunday, Meg has what you need to know.
3 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
17 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog | Clouds On The Increase
After a very normal and dry Black Friday that featured plenty of sun and seasonal temperatures, we have a chilly but dry night coming up.
Weather Blog: Cloudy Weekend
Just the normal day after Thanksgiving "stuff." Speaking of which here's a little shameless self-promotion for the Kennedy-Krieger "Festival of Trees."
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Baltimore's Top 4 Beer Bars, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best beer bars near you?
Falling For Maryland: Enjoying Outdoor Autumn Experiences Across The State
Join Linh Bui and Tim Williams as they fall for Maryland. They travel the state to give WJZ viewers great ways to enjoy the state's beauty.
Baltimore To Host A Variety Of Food And Drink Events This Week
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Baltimore this week. From a wine dinner to cooking classes, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.
Light City's 'Sparks Gallery' Displays Masterpieces With A Message
Light City is almost over, but there is still time to get out and enjoy all the fun to be had.
Maryland Weather | Rain Forces Light City To Close Early
Officials shut down Light City festivities in Baltimore Thursday evening due to rain.
Food Vendors Shine At Light City Baltimore
Light City features some of the brightest art displays of the year in Baltimore, but it also features some of the city's tastiest local food.
Schedule:
3:30 PM
College Football: Alabama @ Auburn
7:00 PM
WJZ Saturday News at 7PM
8:00 PM
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
8:30 PM
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
9:00 PM
The Story of Santa Claus
View All Programs
It’s Academic | November 30, 2019
November 30, 2019 at 4:42 pm
It's Academic
Long Reach: 535
Linganore: 430
Perryville: 320
