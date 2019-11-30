  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football: Alabama @ Auburn
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    9:00 PMThe Story of Santa Claus
    View All Programs
Filed Under:It's Academic

Long Reach: 535

Linganore: 430

Perryville: 320

Comments