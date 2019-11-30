Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — One person is recovering after suffering minor burns during a boat fire in Baltimore County.
The fire broke out Saturday around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Beach Marina in Middle River.
Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire.
#bcofd// Boat Fire// Baltimore County Fire Units have extingushed a boat fire at the Long Beach Marina. One person sustained minor burns and has been transported to a local hospital. MDE and Fire Investigators are on scene. Cause of the fire is under investigation// D/T 0715^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 30, 2019
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
