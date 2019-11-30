  • WJZ 13On Air

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — One person is recovering after suffering minor burns during a boat fire in Baltimore County.

The fire broke out Saturday around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Beach Marina in Middle River.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

