



(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police say charges are pending after a man fled police twice during a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County.

State police say a Cadillac CTS traveling without headlights was stopped near the area of Great Mills Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

During the traffic stop, officials say the trooper noticed the odor of marijuana an asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

At this time, the driver disobeyed the order and accelerated away from the trooper. A two minute police pursuit ensued before the driver came to a dead end in an apartment complex at Spring Valley Drive.

The driver bailed out of the vehicle on foot in an attempt to flee police once again.

Another trooper on scene noticed the driver reaching for something in his pants and drew his agency issued firearm from his holster.

An altercation between the trooper and driver began at some point , during which a single shot was fired from the trooper’s weapon. No one was injured.

The driver surrendered and was later taken into police custody.

Investigators are still conducting interviews with witnesses and say an investigation is underway by the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit.

State Police have not yet identified the driver or trooper involved in this incident.

