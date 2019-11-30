(Millersville, MD) – Maryland State Police say one person is hospitalized after a wrong way crash that occurred in Anne Arundel County.
The suspect Londin Poling, 26, of Pasadena was arrested on scene and charged with driving under the influence and other traffic related charges.
Preliminary investigation revealed shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning Poling was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-97 near New Cut Road when she crashed onto incoming traffic.
Poling crashed head on into a Ford Fiesta driven by Jamal McCullough, 26, of Arnold, Maryland. McCullough was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of his injuries.
Police say a third vehicle was also struck as a result of the crash. The sole occupant of a black 2001 Jeep, driven by Casey Reid, 27, of Huntingtown, MD was uninjured.
Once on scene, responding officers noticed Poling displayed signs of impairment.
Maryland State Police reminds motorists to plan for a safe and sober ride home this holiday season. Always designate a sober driver, use public transportation or call a friend.
Anyone with relevant information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.
