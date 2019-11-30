BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two attempted ATM thefts that occurred in the early hours of the morning in different parts of the city.
The first attempted theft happened in the 1100 Block of Greenmount Avenue in East Baltimore while the second attempt occurred a while time later this time in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road in West Baltimore.
Police say both incidents occurred between the hours of 5:04 a.m. and 5:58 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police have not yet arrested any suspects but they do believe these latest attempts are connected to a recent string of ATM thefts across Baltimore.
Just a few days ago a City Mart store in Edmondson Village was burglarized and an ATM machine was taken.
Police are still investigating these thefts, all of which have taken place since November 1. However they do not know exactly how many of the thefts are connected and if the same perpetrators are behind them.’
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2466.
