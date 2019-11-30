CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — An injured hiker was hoisted to safety by a Maryland State Police helicopter Friday afternoon in Allegany County.
Police received a request for assistance around 3 p.m. from Allegany County Emergency Services Center to hoist a hiker who had suffered a leg injury.
Maryland State Police Trooper 3, based in Frederick, was dispatched to the scene. The helicopter crew configured Trooper 3 for an aerial hoist operation and arrived overhead.
The pilots maneuvered the AW-139 helicopter into position approximately 200 feet above the steep ravine and trees. A Maryland State Trooper/Rescue Technician was then lowered to the scene to begin the preparation of the patient for the hoist evolution.
After the patient was assessed and placed into the secure hoisting device, both the patient and State Trooper/Rescue Technician were hoisted up to the helicopter.
Once the patient was secured inside the aircraft, Trooper 3 transitioned to its medevac role and transported the patient to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland.
The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 helicopters from seven bases throughout Maryland on a 24/7, 365-day basis.
