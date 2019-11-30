Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland from 1 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The winter weather advisory is in effect for Carroll, northern Baltimore and northwestern Harford Counties.
Freezing rain accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are expected, mainly near the Pennsylvania border.
As temperatures begin to drop in the evening, some parts of western Maryland may also see freezing rain.
Temperatures for Sunday will be between 37 and 48 degrees across the state.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully in slippery conditions. Ice may not always be visible to the naked eye.
