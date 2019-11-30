  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football: Alabama @ Auburn
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    9:00 PMThe Story of Santa Claus
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Weather Blog, Winter Weather Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland from 1 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The winter weather advisory is in effect for Carroll, northern Baltimore and northwestern Harford Counties.

Freezing rain accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are expected, mainly near the Pennsylvania border.

As temperatures begin to drop in the evening, some parts of western Maryland may also see freezing rain.

Temperatures for Sunday will be between 37 and 48 degrees across the state.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully in slippery conditions. Ice may not always be visible to the naked eye.

Stay with WJZ as we continue to update your forecast.

Comments