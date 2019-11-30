BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland from 1 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The winter weather advisory is in effect for Carroll, northern Baltimore and northwestern Harford Counties.

Freezing rain accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are expected, mainly near the Pennsylvania border.

Rain on the way… some icing possible near PA/MD line tonight… plus, not an ideal forecast for the passing game or Ravens fans tomorrow. Tune in for the updated forecast and kickoff forecast on @wjz. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/44ky9i5PDp — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) December 1, 2019

“As temperatures are dropping, we will see that potential for a little freezing rain,” Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said. “Especially for areas north and west of the city, and for folks who live on the Maryland/Pennsylvania line.”

As temperatures begin to drop in the evening, some parts of western Maryland may also see freezing rain.

Temperatures for Sunday will be between 37 and 48 degrees across the state.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully in slippery conditions. Ice may not always be visible to the naked eye.

“Certainly use caution if you have to drive on the roadways,” Ingram said. “Or just wait until the numbers warm-up tomorrow morning and it will look a lot better.”

