BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens made history in the first quarter of Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers when they set the franchise single-season record for touchdowns.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson’s pass to tight end Mark Andrews, the touchdown tied the score at 7 in the first quarter, bringing their total touchdowns to 48!
This TD by @Mandrews_81 sets a new franchise record for touchdowns in a season (48). 😈 pic.twitter.com/aQtRj6xUDM
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2019
At the end of the first quarter, the Ravens were tied with San Francisco 7-7.
