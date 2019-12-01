BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, a state senator from Baltimore, has resigned effective December 1.
Other news outlets are reporting she is retiring for health reasons, WJZ has reached out to her office for confirmation.
The Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee is accepting resumes to fill her position for Senator for the 44th Legislative District.
Nathan-Pulliam served 20 years in the House of Delegates and it was her fifth year in the Senate.
To apply, one has to be a registered Democratic voter in Maryland, have lived in the state for at least a year, live in the district for at least six months and be 25 years old or older.
Applicants should send a resume to baltimorecitydems@gmail.com. Resumes must be received via email by no later than 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 for consideration.
Interviews will take place for applicants the next day, followed by a public vote.
If both 44A Baltimore City and 44B Baltimore County select the same candidate, the name will be submitted to Governor Larry Hogan for appointment.
If the choice differs, then both names are submitted and the governor will make the selection.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.