BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore City police are investigating after an early morning shooting leaves one woman in serious condition.
Around 2:06 a.m. on December 1, officers responded to a home on the 2500 block of Dulany Street for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 30 year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face.
The woman was transported to a local area hospital and is in serious condition.
Detectives are investigating and believe the shooting may be domestic related.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
