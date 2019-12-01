MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in St. Mary’s County that killed a Morganza, Maryland man on Saturday.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night, troopers responded to the area of Dr. Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane in Mechanicsville, where they learned that a 2017 Nissan Rogue crossed the center line for unknown reasons and entered into oncoming traffic.
The driver, identified as 50-year-old Joseph Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other vehicle involved was a 2010 Chevrolet Express, driven by 32-year-old Kyle Nelson of Mechanicsville. He was flown to Prince George’s Hospital.
Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures. The Maryland State Police CRASH team is actively investigating the incident.
