BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is new information tonight in a carjacking that happened in broad daylight over the weekend in east Baltimore.
Three suspects are now in custody. Ring doorbell footage shows the suspects grabbing a woman in Upper Fells Point and taking her keys, the victim said they then drove away with her car.
Councilman Zeke Cohen said the suspects are being interviewed.
“Just, very disturbing crimes, and the community is rallying behind the victim. We will not tolerate this kind of violence,”
He said police cannot confirm that all the recent carjackings are connected. We will update once charges are announced.
