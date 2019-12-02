Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several fires have popped up in southwest Baltimore throughout Monday evening, Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark confirmed.
The first began around 11 p.m. Sunday night, with the most recent on McHenry Street and Calhoun Street.
There have currently been 11 fires total: one on W. Pratt Street. three on Wilhelm Street, four on McHenry Street, one on Ramsey Street, one on Pulaski Street, and one on Eagle Street.
- 2026 West Pratt St
- 1928 Wilhelm St.
- Wilhelm St and Payson St.
- 1804 McHenry St
- 1900 Ramsay St
- 2114 Wilhelm St
- South Calhoun St and McHenry St
- 1400 McHenry St
- 299 S. Pulaski St
- 2005 McHenry St
- 200 Eagle St
There are no injuries reported at this time.
