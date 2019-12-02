Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Red light camera, Speed Camera, Talkers, Traffic


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Speeders beware: Baltimore has activated nearly a dozen new red-light cameras in the city.

Eleven cameras went up in various parts of the city, including at the following locations:

  • Martin Luther King Boulevard at Pennsylvania Avenue
  • Fallsway at Madison Avenue
  • North Calvert Street at East 25th Street
  • Guilford Avenue at Centre Street
  • Northern Parkway at York Road
  • Eastern Avenue at Kane Street
  • Harford Road at Echodale Avenue
  • Wilkens Avenue at Brunswick Street
  • Monument Street at Haven Street
  • Perring Parkway at Woodbourne Avenue
  • York Road at Woodbourne Avenue

The cameras will run 24/7 with fines starting at $75.

Earlier this year, the city’s transportation department also added speed cameras near a number of schools.

