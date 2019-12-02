Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Speeders beware: Baltimore has activated nearly a dozen new red-light cameras in the city.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Speeders beware: Baltimore has activated nearly a dozen new red-light cameras in the city.
Eleven cameras went up in various parts of the city, including at the following locations:
- Martin Luther King Boulevard at Pennsylvania Avenue
- Fallsway at Madison Avenue
- North Calvert Street at East 25th Street
- Guilford Avenue at Centre Street
- Northern Parkway at York Road
- Eastern Avenue at Kane Street
- Harford Road at Echodale Avenue
- Wilkens Avenue at Brunswick Street
- Monument Street at Haven Street
- Perring Parkway at Woodbourne Avenue
- York Road at Woodbourne Avenue
The cameras will run 24/7 with fines starting at $75.
Earlier this year, the city’s transportation department also added speed cameras near a number of schools.
You must log in to post a comment.